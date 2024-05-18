 

Psychic makes new predictions about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary tomorrow

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Psychic makes fresh predictions about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage

Celebrity psychic astrologer Inbaal Honigman has predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will experience ‘freedom’ in their marriage and take a chance that will surprise their fans.

Last year, Inbaal Honigman had made predictions about King Charles health which have come true.

Inbaal had predicted that King Charles would develop an “illness” that would “become public knowledge via an official announcement” in 2024.

The psychic was speaking on behalf of Slingo, according to the Cheat Sheet.

She said, “The placement of Uranus, planet of sudden and unexpected changes, for the whole coming year in Taurus, means that the couple will find that there is freedom and originality in how they relate to one another, and independence around them.”

Inbaal Honigman went on saying Meghan and Harry will be offered ‘new and exciting’ opportunities which will come as a surprise to their fans internationally.

Inbaal made these predictions as Prince Harry and Meghan are set to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 19.

Meghan and Harry tied the know on May 19, 2018 and have two children Archie and Lilibet together.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foreign tours ‘dangerous' for monarchy video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foreign tours ‘dangerous' for monarchy
Anti-monarchy group adds to King Charles worries with latest announcement
Anti-monarchy group adds to King Charles worries with latest announcement
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take big step to avoid split in royal family video
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take big step to avoid split in royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to regain King Charles' favour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to regain King Charles' favour
King Charles, Prince William's latest decision leaves Kate Middleton fans concerned
King Charles, Prince William's latest decision leaves Kate Middleton fans concerned
Buckingham Palace makes first major announcement after Meghan Markle, Harry's Nigeria tour video
Buckingham Palace makes first major announcement after Meghan Markle, Harry's Nigeria tour
Royal family's tensions escalate as Harry, Meghan pursue international tours
Royal family's tensions escalate as Harry, Meghan pursue international tours
Princess Anne hosts key historic annual event at Buckingham Palace
Princess Anne hosts key historic annual event at Buckingham Palace
Girls Aloud returns to stage after 11 years, remembers Sarah Harding
Girls Aloud returns to stage after 11 years, remembers Sarah Harding
Cassie's husband Alex Fine speaks up amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs' assault video
Cassie's husband Alex Fine speaks up amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs' assault video
'Bridgerton' star Emma Naomi reveals her character's dilemma in season 3
'Bridgerton' star Emma Naomi reveals her character's dilemma in season 3
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to get engaged 'sooner than later'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to get engaged 'sooner than later'