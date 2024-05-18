Psychic makes new predictions about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage

Psychic makes fresh predictions about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage

Celebrity psychic astrologer Inbaal Honigman has predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will experience ‘freedom’ in their marriage and take a chance that will surprise their fans.



Last year, Inbaal Honigman had made predictions about King Charles health which have come true.

Inbaal had predicted that King Charles would develop an “illness” that would “become public knowledge via an official announcement” in 2024.

The psychic was speaking on behalf of Slingo, according to the Cheat Sheet.

She said, “The placement of Uranus, planet of sudden and unexpected changes, for the whole coming year in Taurus, means that the couple will find that there is freedom and originality in how they relate to one another, and independence around them.”

Inbaal Honigman went on saying Meghan and Harry will be offered ‘new and exciting’ opportunities which will come as a surprise to their fans internationally.

Inbaal made these predictions as Prince Harry and Meghan are set to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 19.

Meghan and Harry tied the know on May 19, 2018 and have two children Archie and Lilibet together.