Have Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel made peace over past scandals? Deets here

An insider has dished on Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage's current state

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage is going strong after the singer’s past scandals.

According to an insider, The Sinner star and the Mirrors crooner are “happy” and have moved on from Justin’s 2019 scandal.

"Jessica trusts him again and feels solid in their relationship. People can be skeptical, but Jessica’s confident he’s learned from his mistakes," the tipster told Star.

In 2019, the *NSYNC alum was pictured getting cozy with his Palmer costar Alisha WIn. He then issued an apology to his wife and children, stating, "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.”

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that," he added.

Sharing more about Justin’s marriage with Jessica, the tipster added, "It hasn’t always been easy, but they’re happy now."