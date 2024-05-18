Things ‘looking up’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after recent success

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s successful trip to Nigeria may have turned things around for the better.

On their three-day-trip, the duo took part in charity activities and promoted the Invictus Games. The country is set to take part in the games next year.

Now, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says things could be "looking up" for the Sussexes if they plan their next projects well.

"The Sussexes celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday. After their successful three day trip to Nigeria, which, though private, was much like a royal tour, things could be looking up for them if they plan their future activities with care," he told The Mirror.

This comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their new Netflix shows. Meghan’s show will focus on lifestyle elements like cooking and gardening, while Harry’s project will be about his favorite sport Polo. The Suits star also started her own lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Sharing his two cents on the projects, "Meghan’s programme for Netflix on cookery and entertaining and her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and Harry’s series for Netflix on polo, show some much needed activity. They clearly need more A list endorsements however," he added.