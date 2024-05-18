Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: When, where, how to watch clash of boxing titans?

Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyks set to clash for world heavyweight boxing champion belt. — AFP/File

Boxing greats Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are at long last set to clash in one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches of recent years — after months of speculation.

The two heavyweights will step into the ring today (Saturday) to decide the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. This Fury-Usyk fight marks a historic moment in the four-belt era of the division.

The clash of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the undercard starting at 12pm (ET) and the main event ringwalks likely to begin around 6pm (ET).

Tyson Fury poses during his weigh-in as trainer Andy Lee and promoter Frank Warren look on on May 17, 2024. —Reuters

Buffs around the globe can watch the action live, with DAZN broadcasting the fight worldwide. In the US, viewers can tune in via ESPN’s pay-per-view service, while the fans in the UK can catch the bout through Sky Sports and TNT Sports' pay-per-view platforms, according to CNN.

The journey to this landmark world heavyweight championship boxing bout has been a long time coming.

Tyson Fury, the holder of the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title, has confronted and crushed some of the biggest names in the sport, including Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, and Deontay Wilder in an adrenaline-loaded series of matchups.

Oleksandr Usyk poses during his weigh-in as promoter Frank Warren watches on May 17, 2024. —Reuters

His opponent Oleksandr Usyk, who comes from the deep, has established his prowess by commanding the cruiserweight division before graduating to heavyweight, where he clutched the World Boxing Organization (WBO), World Boxing Association (WBA), and International Boxing Federation (IBF) titles with tremendous victories over Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois.

Boxing lovers have been demanding this fight, dying to see the top contenders in the sport destroying each other to win the prestigious title.

Early reports of a potential match started doing rounds of the media last March, hinting that both sides were close to nailing down terms for an April fight. The wait is almost over, and fans will finally get the chance to witness the boxing titans, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, colliding to claim the undisputed glory.