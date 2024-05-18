Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s response to latest UK popularity blow

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s low popularity in the United Kingdom has been reiterated with a new poll, but the Duchess of Sussex is said to be "unbothered" by it.



Meghan and Harry have once again joined the list of the most disliked celebrities of 2024 in the U.K. The poll was released by Ranker, a website that conducts polls on entertainment, brands, sports, food and culture.

The latest poll ranks the Sussexes at number four, with James Corden and Amber Heard also ranking amid the most disliked celebrities.

However, PR expert Lynn Carratt says Meghan won’t be bothered by it. She told The Mirror, "In the latest YouGov survey released at the beginning of May, Meghan received a very low score. In fact, it should be noted that 65% of respondents disliked her, and 45% had very negative views of her.”

"Only 4% of Brits expressed very positive feelings toward her while her overall net approval rating dropped to minus 43 to minus 38 at the beginning of April," she stated.

"I believe Meghan will take the survey data with a pinch of salt. I'm not sure how interested she is anymore in getting the British public back on her side,” Lynn noted.

"She is American and that is where her family life is now, so she will be more concerned in raising her popularity in her own country and focusing on building her brand American Rivera Orchard and making it a huge success," she added.

Lynn noted that the low popularity vote will matter to Prince Harry, who wants his children to be linked to their British heritage.

"Harry of course will be as it's his birthplace, and he wants his children to be connected to the British heritage. But we only need to look at their visit to Nigeria last week to know that would have given the couple much confidence because they are celebrated in that country and in their eyes the tour would have been a great success and they do have more visits to other countries lined-up,” she noted.

"They did face some criticism from Royal supporters as their trip had all the hallmarks of an official Royal tour. As Harry and Meghan are no longer working Royals, if their foreign visits continue like this, it is likely to cause some friction with King Charles," she concluded.