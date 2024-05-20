 

WATCH: Messi's son Mateo shows off football skills on Inter Miami pitch

Legendary Argentine footballer's son makes father's fans nostalgic while playing barefoot on field

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Messi fans praise his son Mateo's football skills. — Reuters/Files

Lionel Messi's fans were left stunned when they watched his son Mateo handle the ball on the field before the Inter Miami beat DC United 1-0 in the Major League Soccer clash over the weekend.

The latest match between the teams had been delayed amid bad weather in Florida which left the field's surface at Chase Stadium a little more than sodden.

Such conditions create puddles on the field, making it difficult to dribble with the ball.

However, former Barcelona star's eight-year-old son stepped onto the wet field to show off some of the skills he may have inherited from his father who has won the Ballon d'Or eight times.

Messi's son brings out killer skills while playing barefoot on field. — X/@WeAreMessi

A video of Mateo, masterfully handling the ball, was shared on social media and quickly caught the attention of Messi fans.

In the video, Mateo appears to fall once but doesn't waste a second to get up and take over the ball again.

Fans soon flooded social media with reactions and comments, suggesting he could be the "GOAT in the making".

One fan said: "Messi Already Reincarnated."

Another X user said: "Now messi can retire, his legacy will go on forever."

A third user said: "Messi really created a right footed version of himself."

