What happens if Donald Trump is found guilty?

Donald Trump can pardon himself if reelected, legal experts say. — Reuters

Since the trial of former US president Donald Trump commenced last month, people started wondering about the future of the business mogul who had been indicted four times in different cases.

Trump was first indicted last year in March for his alleged hush-money payment to an adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, during his maiden bid for the White House. Prosecutors maintained that the former president falsified business records to pay $130,000 to the adult film star.

However, Donald Trump can still run for the White House despite being convicted.

Ilya Somin, a professor of law at George Mason University was quoted by The Hill as saying: "It is certainly true that being convicted or even being in prison doesn’t prevent you from running for president or even from being elected."

"Assuming the office, though, would be a difficult situation if the president were in prison."

Richard L Hasen, who is a law professor from the University of California Los Angeles has told CNN that the Republican still has a path to serving as president should he win reelection in 2024.

"The Constitution has very few requirements to serve as President, such as being at least 35 years of age. It does not bar anyone indicted, or convicted, or even serving jail time, from running as president and winning the presidency," Hansen said who is an expert on election law.

Nevertheless, the ambiguity remains about a president serving in jail.

"How someone would serve as president from prison is a happily untested question," Hasen said.

Hansen also said that Trump can pardon himself if reelected.

"Whether he can do so is untested. The Supreme Court may have to weigh in," Hasen said, adding that Trump could "potentially appeal a conviction to the conservative Supreme Court."