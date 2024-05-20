Adele gives sweet tribute to 'hubby' Rich Paul's dear person

Rich Paul's daughter is graduating, and Adele is giving her public support by announcing this on stage during her show with The Weekend.



At the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the Grammy winner celebrated her beau's kid Reonna Simone Paul is graduating from college.

"It is my stepdaughter's graduation this weekend," the 35-year-old said in a fan-captured footage. "Her name is Reonna and she's graduating from Clark today, tomorrow in Atlanta. So, I love you darling. Congratulations."

She continued, "She's the first family member that's graduated college. How amazing is that?" noting, "So, there all in Atlanta celebrating her, and obviously I'm here with you. Wouldn't want to be anywhere else, but I love you baby. I love ya."

In the meantime, Adele and Rich have reportedly tied the knot after the former in November seemed to have confirmed.

It came on her friend Alan Carr's show when an attendee of the show told Deuxmoi, "I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in LA tonight, and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently, and Adele shouted 'I did.'"