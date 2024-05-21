Meghan Markle ‘bananagate' branded ‘tonedeaf' by royal expert

Meghan Markle is said to have made grave mistake upon her entry in the Royal Family.

In 2019, the Duchess of Sussex met with sex workers in Bristol and made them write positive affirmations on fruits, an act that is ridiculed by commentator Liz Jones.

Branding the gesture ‘tone deaf,’ she said: "It was Bananagate, when Meghan, still a working Royal, visited sex workers in Bristol, scrawling positive mantras on fruit."

Recalling the visit in the Daily Mail, she added: "'Was she signing her autograph?' I wrote. 'Would she get ink on the £1,500 Oscar de la Renta?' No, Meghan. These women are not 'loved', they are not 'special'.

"I'd have more admiration if, when she's finished doing up that 'cottage' in Windsor... she were to open its doors as a refuge instead. That would show these women they are loved. That would prove they're special."

During her visit, Meghan persuaded the participants to write good thoughts on a banana.

Meghan said: "Oh actually do you have a Sharpie marker? I have an idea. I saw this project this woman had started somewhere in the States on a school lunch programme.

"On each of the bananas she wrote an affirmation, to make the kids feel really, like, empowered. It was the most incredible idea – this small gesture."