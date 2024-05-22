 

Prince William issues first statement amid Harry's latest blow in UK

Prince William on Tuesday hosted a Buckingham Palace garden party on behalf of his ailing father King Charles

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Prince William has issued his first statement after his estranged brother Harry faced a major blow in Britain.

The Prince of Wales on Tuesday hosted a Buckingham Palace garden party on behalf of his ailing father King Charles.

According to royal expert Richard Palmer, Prince William also invited his cousins, Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Peter Philips, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall.

Following the party at palace, William took to social media handles and shared a glimpse into his event with a sweet message.

The future king says in his message, “A pleasure meeting so many wonderful people from across the UK at today’s garden party at Buckingham Palace.”

This is Prince William’s first major statement after Harry failed in a bid to have direct claims against Rupert Murdoch included in his unlawful information-gathering case against his UK publishing arm.

The Prince is one dozens of claimants taking NGN publishers to court over allegations they were repeatedly targeted by journalists and private investigators.

The court rejected requests for new allegations that 93-year-old Murdoch had direct knowledge of unlawful practices to be included in the case.

