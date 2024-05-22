 

EXPOSED: This is where Bob Menendez stashed $150,000 gold bars, $480,000 cash

Former US senator's cluttered New jersey home stacked with over $600,000 worth of gold and cash even in boots

May 22, 2024

FBI recovered cash, gold from Bob Menendez’s home during raid in 2022. — New York Post via FBI

The federal bribery trial of former United States senator Bob Menendez began last week during which jurors were presented with photos showing over $600,000 in cash and gold bars hidden around his messy New Jersey home.

The photos were taken inside the Garden State Democrat's Englewood Cliffs house during a June 2022 raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Special Agent Aristotelis Kougemitros testified last week about leading the raid on the veteran Democrat's home which he shares with his wife, Nadine Menendez, the New York Post reported.

Nadine is also charged in the case but won't be going on trial until later this year as she receives treatment for breast cancer.

What did FBI find in Menendez's home?

Kougemitros revealed that agents had found 13 gold bars worth $150,000 and over $480,000 in cash stacked in closets, jackets and in designer bags.

FBI found money stashed in a boot during raid at Bob Menendez’s New Jersey home. — New York Post via FBI

Some of the thick stacks of cash were stowed inside a well-worn brown work boot.

The FBI agent testified that he had to call for help as they struggled to tally the $486,461 worth of bills by hand.

"I was directed that if I seized the cash, that I needed to count it in place," Kougemitros testified. "So I called in reinforcements."

The couple faces several charges for corruption and bribery crimes, allegedly pocketing the gold, cash, a Mercedes convertible and other luxury gifts.

Bob Menendez's bribery trial began last week, exposing cash, gold stacked in home. — New York Post via FBI 

According to prosecutors, in exchange, Menendez, 70, used the power of his office, to dole out favours for the governments of Egypt and Qatar and for three New Jersey businessmen.

