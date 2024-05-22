Shocking information comes up in Donald Trump's secret docs case

Donald Trump’s Florida house was stormed by FBI with authorised deadly force. — Reuters

New court filings released Tuesday showed that the “use of deadly force” was authorised by the Justice Department to find confidential documents from the residence of former US president Donald Trump.

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago house in Florida was stormed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in August 2022 breaking the open safe of the former president.

The 77-year-old Trump was accused of retaining confidential documents illegally after leaving the Oval Office in 2021. He was indicted in 2023 in the case.

The latest information, reported by the New York Post stated that FBI officials were directed to retrieve and take into their custody "classified information, [National Defense Information], and US Government records."

The report also revealed that the agents were told to conceal their "law enforcement equipment and come armed with ammo, handcuffs, and medium and large-sized bolt cutters".

The Bureau noted in its statement: "The FBI followed standard protocol in this search as we do for all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force."

"No one ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter."

The lawyers said that the nearly 10-hour unconstitutional search swept through the residence’s gym and kitchen, as well as the bedroom suite of former first lady Melania Trump and the bedroom of Barron Trump.

The documents were only recovered from a basement storage room, the office of the business mogul, and the nearby rooms.

District Judge Aileen Cannon has indefinitely postponed Trump’s classified documents trial.