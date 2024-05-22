PPF mulls early kick-off option to avoid neutral venue for Pakistan vs Saudi Arabia match

This image taken on October 16, 2023, shows an interior view of the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad. — Facebook/Pakistan Sports Board

KARACHI: In an attempt to avoid taking Pakistan’s FIFA World Cup qualifier home match against regional giants Saudi Arabia to a neutral venue, the Pakistan Football Federation’s NC has discussed the option of an early kick-off than 8:30pm.



The PFF-NC had earlier announced that match will be kicked-off at 8:30pm as PSB had installed new lights at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad. However, an independent inspection of the lighting has revealed that there are inconsistent LUX at different spots on the field.

The report also indicated low LUC around both the goal posts.

Though the PSB has promised to install four light towers around the goal posts, the PFF has also started working on alternate options.

One option, according to source, is kick-off at 5pm.

The source said that PFF NC official has discussed this idea and there is a likelihood that if lights problems aren’t solved then Pakistan and Saudi Arabia game in FIFA World Cup qualifier will start at 5:00pm.

The source mentioned that PFF is of the view that 5pm start will allow the game to finish by 7pm as the sun-set time on 6th June is forecast to be at 7:21pm.

The last two home games against Jordan and Tajikistan got kicked-off at 2pm. However, the scorching heat will not now allow 2pm kick-off on June 6th.