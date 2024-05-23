Ricky Ponting turns down India coach role

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting during an interview in this still taken from a video uploaded on May 23, 2024. - YouTube/ICC

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has turned down the possibility of taking up the job of India coach.



In a short discussion with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Ponting apprised that he was approached to see if he was interested in the role, but he said the long-term commitment did not fit his lifestyle at the moment as he has various other things to look after.

After India head coach Rahul Dravid has decided to quit the job, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced May 27 as the deadline of application for India’s coach. Ponting is among a number of former players to have been approached for the role.

The Aussie legend is currently serving as head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals and Major League Cricket (MLC)’s Washington Freedom. He is working with a TV channel in Australia and with Hobart Hurricanes as head of strategy.

Talking to the ICC Review about an offer for India coach’s role, he said, “I've seen a lot of reports about it. Normally these things pop up on social media before you even know about them, but there were a few little one-on-one conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest from me as to whether I would do it.”

"I'd love to be a senior coach of a national team, but with the other things that I have in my life and wanting to have a bit of time at home…everyone knows if you take a job working with the Indian team you can't be involved in an IPL team, so it would take that out of it as well.

"Also, a national head coach is a 10 or 11-month of the year job, and as much as I'd like to do it, it just doesn't fit into my lifestyle right now and the things that I really enjoy doing."

Ponting is one of many former greats to have been linked to the India coaching job, with fellow IPL coaches Justin Langer and Stephen Fleming.

Ponting said, "I've seen a few other names thrown about as well. Justin Langer's name got thrown in yesterday, Stephen Fleming’s name has been thrown about a little bit.

"Gautam Gambhir’s name has been thrown around a little bit the last couple of days as well. But I think it'd be unlikely for me just on the reasons that I've given there."

As for the cricketer’s family, they are eager for Ponting to accept the head coach’s office.



"My family and my kids have spent the last five weeks over at the IPL with me and they come over every year and I had a whisper to my son [Fletcher] about it, and I said, 'Dad's been offered the Indian coaching job' and he said, 'Just take it dad, we would love to move over there for the next couple of years'" he said. "That's how much they love being over there and the culture of cricket in India, but right now it probably doesn't exactly fit into my lifestyle."