WATCH: Babar Azam's fan announces to gift luxury car if he scores century today

A British Pakistani fan Nabeeha Khan (left) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (right). —Screeengrab/YouTube/Geo News/ Reuters

Pakistani fan requests Babar "don’t break our hope".

She asks captain to respond to affection with warmheartedness.

"We apologise you for all wrongs," she says to Naseem Shah.



A British Pakistani fan has said that she would give her father’s Mercedes car to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam given that he scores a century in the Twenty20 International match against England on Saturday.



Talking to Geo News, passionate cricket supporter Nabeeha Khan announced that she would gift her papa’s Mercedes car to Babar if he scored a century in the second T20I against England.

“Just win this match. Everything we own can be sacrificed for Pakistan,” she said.

Khan said she was going to watch the match with her friends and family in the ground.

“You can see how much we patriot Pakistanis love you. So, you should respond to the affection with warmheartedness,” she said.

Reading a couplet, she said, “Babar Azam tumhi umeed ho tumhi shan ho (Babar Azam you are our hope and prestige)”



“Babar Azam tum har Pakistani k dil ki jaan ho/ maan ho (Babar Azam you are every Pakistani’s soul and mind)”

“So please,” Khan requested the captain, “don’t break our hope and make our head hang in shame”.

Addressing the national side’s pacers, the medical student said she had come with a hope from the fast bowlers and other players that Pakistan would win again.

“We pin hope on you that you will win the game for us. We don’t want anything else,” she said.

The Pakistani fan read another couplet on this occasion: “Hazaar gham heyn zindagi mey bus aik aur nahi chahye (we have a thousand grievances in our life so we don’t want one more)

“Team Pakistan Kal aik aur dhoka nahi chahye (Team Pakistan we don’t want another deception tomorrow)”

After first T20I match against England was washed out, Pakistan will play their second match of the series against England on Saturday (today) at Birmingham.

It must be noted that this series will be the last outing for both sides before the T20 World Cup 2024 which begins on June 1. Pakistan will play all of their group matches in the United States while England will travel to the West Indies to compete in their round matches.

Pakistan recently played two T20I series, one against an inexperienced New Zealand side at home while the other was against Ireland in Dublin recently.

The Green Shirts drew the T20I series against New Zealand 2-2 at home as one match was called off due to rain. Meanwhile, they managed to beat Ireland 2-1. However, despite winning the later series, the problems were quite evident for the Men in Green which they have to sort out before the World Cup begins.

On the other hand, England’s last T20 series was against West Indies in January this year which they lost 3-2.

Squads

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan

Remaining matches

May 25: Second T20I at Birmingham

May 28: Third T20I at Cardiff

May 30: Fourth T20I at The Oval