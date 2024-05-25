WATCH: Pakistan fan in tears over England's loss, Babar's 'poor performance'

Pakistani cricket fan Nabiha Khan (left) and captain Babar Azam. — AFP/GeoNews

After suffering a 23-run defeat at the hand of England, Nabiha Khan, a Pakistani cricket fan burst into tears over the loss and the “poor performance” of skipper Babar Azam.

The cricket fan reached the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham carrying keys of an expensive car for Babar if he scores a ton in the fixture. The skipper, however, went to the pavilion after scoring 32 runs.

With tears in her eyes, Nabiha says: “I reached here with high hopes…. But Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat.”

Referring to Fakhar Zaman’s remarks claiming that Pakistan’s mindset has changed, the little cricket fan said she thought that the mindset had really changed but it was her mistake.

Babar went to pavilion too early, she said, adding that she had challenged everyone that her country would emerge victorious in the fixture but the team’s performance disappointed her.

During the match, Babar Azam and Co. were bowled out for 160 while chasing a target of 184. This is England's eighth win in the last 11 T20Is against Pakistan.

Fakhar starred for Pakistan in a losing cause as the left-handed batter played an explosive knock of 45 runs off 21 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes.

Meanwhile, down the order, Iftikhar Ahmed (23 off 17) and Imad Wasim (22 off 13) provided crucial runs but they weren’t enough to propel Pakistan to victory.

For England, Reece Topley picked three wickets. Moeen Ali and Jofra Archer bagged two each while Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone picked one.

Earlier, Jos Buttler played a captain's knock and scored 84 runs on 51 balls with the help of eight fours and three sixes. During the process, he also completed 3,000 runs in T20I cricket, becoming only the ninth player in the shorter format to do so.

Pak vs Eng series schedule:

28 May – 3rd T20I, Cardiff

30 May – 4th T20I, The Oval