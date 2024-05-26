Massive fire at family entertainment venue in India's Rajkot kills 27

India's Rajkot fire claims lives of 24 people including children. — Reuters/File

At least 27 people, including many children, were killed after a fire that broke out on Saturday evening in a family entertainment venue in Gujarat, India, a government official said.

According to Reuters, rescue efforts continued at the scene in the Rajkot district.

"Our focus is on rescue operations and saving lives. We will ensure strict action is taken against the people who are responsible for this incident," Mayor Nayana Pedhadiya said.

Television images showed a massive fire engulfing the TRP game zone and thick clouds of smoke emanating from the site.

A police official at the local civil hospital said some of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Investigation underway after India's Rajkot fire claims 24 lives. — Reuters/Files

In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the local administration was working to provide assistance to those affected.

"Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones," Modi said in the post.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the district's chief fire officer, IV Kher, told Reuters.



Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel said an investigation into the incident had been handed to a Special Investigation Team, and television reports said two people had been detained by Rajkot police in connection with the incident.