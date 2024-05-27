 
Geo News

Lady Gaga opens up about upcoming genre-breaking music

Lady Gaga shared some insights into her upcoming music

By
Web Desk

May 27, 2024

Lady Gaga opens up about upcoming genre-breaking music
Lady Gaga opens up about upcoming genre-breaking music

Lady Gaga is gearing up to make waves in the music industry once again with her new music.

During a Q&A session in Los Angeles premiere of her HBO concert film, Gaga Chromatica Ball, the Telephone singer opened up about her upcoming music.

Gaga disclosed that she spends every single day in the studio, pouring her heart and soul into writing and producing new songs.

"I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I've been producing so many songs, and it's nothing like anything that I've ever made before," Gaga said.

The Just Dance hitmaker expressed her love for breaking genre barriers and exploring new musical territories, saying, "I love to break genre, and I love to explore music."

This highly anticipated release will mark Gaga's latest album after a string of successful projects, including The Fame, The Fame Monster, Born This Way, Artpop, Joanne, and Chromatica.

During these months the 13-time Grammy winner has teased fans with glimpses of her studio sessions, sparking anticipation among her devoted fanbase.

Bradley Cooper wows ladylove Gigi Hadi with new move
Bradley Cooper wows ladylove Gigi Hadi with new move
Prince William making Kate Middleton cancer recovery 'more difficult'?
Prince William making Kate Middleton cancer recovery 'more difficult'?
Miley Cyrus leaves fans in frenzy with new hairstyle: See pics
Miley Cyrus leaves fans in frenzy with new hairstyle: See pics
Royal Family warned about ‘ruthlessly ambitious' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Royal Family warned about ‘ruthlessly ambitious' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Hannah Waddingham makes shock admission about early career rejections
Hannah Waddingham makes shock admission about early career rejections
Prince Harry ‘let down' by King Charles, Prince William's ‘bitterness'
Prince Harry ‘let down' by King Charles, Prince William's ‘bitterness'
Kate Middleton's true feelings about return to royal duties amid cancer laid bare
Kate Middleton's true feelings about return to royal duties amid cancer laid bare
Angelina Jolie tarnishing kids' bond with Brad Pitt on purpose: Insider
Angelina Jolie tarnishing kids' bond with Brad Pitt on purpose: Insider
Hannah Waddingham ‘remembers' casting directors who stood in her way before ‘Ted Lasso'
Hannah Waddingham ‘remembers' casting directors who stood in her way before ‘Ted Lasso'
Princess Charlene looks so much 'healthier and stronger' in latest photos with her twins
Princess Charlene looks so much 'healthier and stronger' in latest photos with her twins
Kim Kardashian thinks the Tom Brady roast was 'unfair'
Kim Kardashian thinks the Tom Brady roast was 'unfair'
Prince Harry's lawyers rush to protect from ‘stigma' in law enforcement row
Prince Harry's lawyers rush to protect from ‘stigma' in law enforcement row