Lady Gaga opens up about upcoming genre-breaking music

Lady Gaga is gearing up to make waves in the music industry once again with her new music.

During a Q&A session in Los Angeles premiere of her HBO concert film, Gaga Chromatica Ball, the Telephone singer opened up about her upcoming music.

Gaga disclosed that she spends every single day in the studio, pouring her heart and soul into writing and producing new songs.

"I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I've been producing so many songs, and it's nothing like anything that I've ever made before," Gaga said.

The Just Dance hitmaker expressed her love for breaking genre barriers and exploring new musical territories, saying, "I love to break genre, and I love to explore music."

This highly anticipated release will mark Gaga's latest album after a string of successful projects, including The Fame, The Fame Monster, Born This Way, Artpop, Joanne, and Chromatica.

During these months the 13-time Grammy winner has teased fans with glimpses of her studio sessions, sparking anticipation among her devoted fanbase.