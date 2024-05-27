Travellers! Beware of world's top 10 bumpiest flight paths

Which flight routes of the world experience the most turbulence? — Unsplash

Last week, mid-air turbulence proved deadly for two separate flights on two different instances, resulting in the death of one passenger and more than 100 injured.

Geoff Kitchen, a British tourist, died after being severely injured during turbulence, as he embarked on a six-week Singapore holiday from London with his wife last Tuesday.

The Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 had plummeted 6,000 feet in just five minutes, while carrying 140 passengers and crew members, most of whom were injured and hospitalised after making an emergency landing in Bangkok.

Days later, 12 people were injured onboard a Qatar Airlines flight from Doha to Dublin on Sunday after the aircraft experienced mid-air turbulence above Turkey.

Following these incidents, experts unveiled the 10 most turbulent routes in the world, both of which are not in the list below.



They broke down the data from hundreds of thousands of long-haul flights carried out in 2023 and determined routes by calculating eddy dissipation rates (EDR) that are calculated by exploring the turbulent currents of air on aircraft.

Here's the full list of the world's most turbulent flights: