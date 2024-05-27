 
Who is President Vladimir Putin inviting to BRICS Summit 2024?

Russia sends out first invitation for BRICS Summit 2024 set to be held this October in Kazan

May 27, 2024

Putin invites King of Bahrain to BRICS Summit 2024. — Reuters/File

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended an invitation to the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to attend the upcoming Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) 2024 summit in Kazan.

Recent reports suggest that Al Khalifa accepted the invitation promptly.

Last week, the king held discussions with President Putin and signed joining documents in Moscow.

Bahrain’s growing interest in the BRICS initiative, coupled with its strong ties with Russia, positions the country as a potential candidate to receive an invitation to join the alliance.

The BRICS bloc aims to expand further at the upcoming summit, with plans to invite more nations to join the alliance.

This expansion follows the successful induction of four new members at the beginning of 2024, and the issuing of five official invites at last year’s summit.

Early reports indicate dozens of countries including nations in Africa, Asia, South America, the Middle East, and even Europe are interested in joining the bloc, hoping to receive summit invites.

Additionally, countries interested in joining BRICS are encouraged to join the bloc’s mission to overthrow the US dollar.

The bloc has successfully abandoned the greenback and inspired other nations to do the same, aiming to use alternative currencies, such as local ones or a new BRICS currency, to become the new lead global reserve in trade and surpass the US dollar.

The BRICS Summit 2024 will be held this October.

