Inside Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding Italy cruise itinerary

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's guests head to Europe for pre-wedding cruise. — Reuters/File

Anant Ambani and his bride-to-be Radhika Merchant’s high-profile friends are on their way to Europe to attend the pair’s second pre-wedding celebration on a cruise.

The celebration on a cruise follows the first pre-wedding celebration in March and a private event in April hosted by Anant’s billionaire parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

As expected, the celebration is set to be a grand affair and will feature a space theme.

Here’s everything the guests will be experiencing on the Ambani’s luxury pre-wedding cruise.

Where will the five-day celebration kick off?

The billionaire couple will be accompanied by around 800 guests who will be treated to an adventure aboard a luxury cruise line from May 28 June 1, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

What's on the itinerary?

May 28 — Guests will embark on a 4,380-kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France and back.

May 29 — The Ambanis' celebrity friends will be treated to a welcome lunch, followed by a "Starry Night"- themed evening gala.

May 30 — Guests will land in Rome for a tour, followed by a dinner party and an after-party that will begin at 1am.

May 31 — After a morning of festivities on the cruise, guests will land in Cannes for a masquerade bash.

June 1 — The festivities will finally come to an end in Portofino, Italy.

What will Radhika wear?

Keeping the space theme in focus, Radhika will be wearing an exquisite custom-made Grace Ling Couture piece.

Radhika Merchant to flaunt 'Galactic Princess'-inspired dress on pre-wedding cruise. — Instagram/@gracelingo

The piece, which is 3D-carved, is made using Aerospace Aluminum Technology and is inspired by the concept of a Galactic Princess.