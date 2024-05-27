 
Geo News

Papua New Guinea landslide kills over 2,000 in remote village

Papua New Guinea landslide on Mount Mungalo buried myriad of people in early hours of last Friday

By
Web Desk

May 27, 2024

Papua New Guinea landslide kills over 2,000 in remote village
Massive Papua New Guinea landslide claims thousands of lives. — AFP/File

A massive landslide in Papua New Guinea is feared to have buried over 2,000 people alive in a remote highland village, the African nation's government said on Monday.

The Papua New Guinea government has pleaded for international help in the rescue effort after hillside community in Enga province was almost wiped a chunk of Mount Mungalo collapsed in the early hours of last Friday.

The deadly landslide smothered scores of homes and the people sleeping inside them.

"The landslide buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused major destruction to buildings, food gardens and caused major impact on the economic lifeline of the country," Papua New Guinea's national disaster centre said in a letter to the United Nations, AFP reported.

According to the letter, the main highway to the large Porgera gold mine was "completely blocked".

Papua New Guinea landslide kills over 2,000 in remote village
 UN to hold online emergency meeting with foreign governments over Papua New Guinea landslide. — Reuters/File

The landslip was continuing to "shift slowly, posing ongoing danger to both the rescue teams and survivors alike", the disaster centre said.

The scale of the catastrophe required "immediate and collaborative actions from all players", it added, including the army, and national and provincial responders.

The centre also called on the UN to inform Papua New Guinea's development partners "and other international friends" of the crisis.

Meanwhile, the UN is scheduled to hold an online emergency meeting with foreign governments early Tuesday.

They will try to coordinate a relief effort that has been complicated by the remoteness of the site as well as the severed road link and ongoing tribal fighting nearby.

Will jury convict Is Donald Trump in hush money trial as it ends?
Will jury convict Is Donald Trump in hush money trial as it ends?
UAE adds another island to Ras Al Khaimah's booming real estate
UAE adds another island to Ras Al Khaimah's booming real estate
Russia invites Afghanistan's Taliban to major economic forum
Russia invites Afghanistan's Taliban to major economic forum
Inside Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding Italy cruise itinerary
Inside Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding Italy cruise itinerary
Who is President Vladimir Putin inviting to BRICS Summit 2024?
Who is President Vladimir Putin inviting to BRICS Summit 2024?
Travellers! Beware of world's top 10 bumpiest flight paths
Travellers! Beware of world's top 10 bumpiest flight paths
At least 11 killed as rainstorms, tornadoes wreak havoc in Texas
At least 11 killed as rainstorms, tornadoes wreak havoc in Texas
Indian army chief's tenure extended for ‘one month' amid elections
Indian army chief's tenure extended for ‘one month' amid elections
12 injured as Qatar Airways' plane suffers turbulence mid-air
12 injured as Qatar Airways' plane suffers turbulence mid-air
WATCH: Donald Trump's video makes him look unreal video
WATCH: Donald Trump's video makes him look unreal
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's guests to get personalised gift at wedding
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's guests to get personalised gift at wedding
Massive fire at family entertainment venue in India's Rajkot kills 27
Massive fire at family entertainment venue in India's Rajkot kills 27