 
Geo News

'Alienated' Ivanka Trump breaks silence on relationship with Donald Trump

This is what Ivanka Trump once said when she was asked about her role in Donald Trump's political life

By
Web Desk

May 27, 2024

Alienated Ivanka Trump breaks silence on relationship with Donald Trump
 Ivanka Trump served senior advisor to her father Donald Trump. — Instagram/@ivankatrump

When former US president Donald Trump was bidding for the White House for the first time in 2016, Ivanka Trump was in charge of her father’s business, alongside her siblings.

However, the former senior adviser to Trump, who has been a crucial part of her father’s first campaign said that she did not participate officially in any of such events.

While speaking in an interview, Ivanka Trump said: "I’m a daughter, not a clone. So of course daughters often disagree with things their fathers say. But I share my viewpoints with him privately, not publicly. I’m not the candidate."

The statement shows Donald Trump really cares about in public about her 42-year-old daughter, who is currently focused on her private life.

Ivanka also underlined the difficulties in managing business, politics, and raising three children simultaneously, according to Inquisitr report.

Alienated Ivanka Trump breaks silence on relationship with Donald Trump
Ivanka Trump is married to Jared Kushner, and has three children. — Instagram/@ivankatrump

The former advisor has been engaged on multiple fronts as she highlighted: "I want my children to see me first every morning, so I wake up at 5am and make sure to shower and exercise before they get up."

After giving her day’s initial time to family, she then moved to deal with matters at the Trump Organization, overseeing the conglomerate.

She said: "I wouldn’t have the hubris to tell my father to change his approach. I am his daughter, though, so I will give him feedback, solicited or unsolicited.”

Additionally, Jared Kushner said, “Ivanka excels at everything she puts her mind to — she is an amazing wife, mother, friend, and entrepreneur."

Will jury convict Is Donald Trump in hush money trial as it ends?
Will jury convict Is Donald Trump in hush money trial as it ends?
Papua New Guinea landslide kills over 2,000 in remote village
Papua New Guinea landslide kills over 2,000 in remote village
UAE adds another island to Ras Al Khaimah's booming real estate
UAE adds another island to Ras Al Khaimah's booming real estate
Russia invites Afghanistan's Taliban to major economic forum
Russia invites Afghanistan's Taliban to major economic forum
Inside Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding Italy cruise itinerary
Inside Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding Italy cruise itinerary
Who is President Vladimir Putin inviting to BRICS Summit 2024?
Who is President Vladimir Putin inviting to BRICS Summit 2024?
Travellers! Beware of world's top 10 bumpiest flight paths
Travellers! Beware of world's top 10 bumpiest flight paths
At least 11 killed as rainstorms, tornadoes wreak havoc in Texas
At least 11 killed as rainstorms, tornadoes wreak havoc in Texas
Indian army chief's tenure extended for ‘one month' amid elections
Indian army chief's tenure extended for ‘one month' amid elections
12 injured as Qatar Airways' plane suffers turbulence mid-air
12 injured as Qatar Airways' plane suffers turbulence mid-air
WATCH: Donald Trump's video makes him look unreal video
WATCH: Donald Trump's video makes him look unreal
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's guests to get personalised gift at wedding
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's guests to get personalised gift at wedding