'Alienated' Ivanka Trump breaks silence on relationship with Donald Trump

Ivanka Trump served senior advisor to her father Donald Trump. — Instagram/@ivankatrump

When former US president Donald Trump was bidding for the White House for the first time in 2016, Ivanka Trump was in charge of her father’s business, alongside her siblings.

However, the former senior adviser to Trump, who has been a crucial part of her father’s first campaign said that she did not participate officially in any of such events.

While speaking in an interview, Ivanka Trump said: "I’m a daughter, not a clone. So of course daughters often disagree with things their fathers say. But I share my viewpoints with him privately, not publicly. I’m not the candidate."

The statement shows Donald Trump really cares about in public about her 42-year-old daughter, who is currently focused on her private life.

Ivanka also underlined the difficulties in managing business, politics, and raising three children simultaneously, according to Inquisitr report.

Ivanka Trump is married to Jared Kushner, and has three children. — Instagram/@ivankatrump

The former advisor has been engaged on multiple fronts as she highlighted: "I want my children to see me first every morning, so I wake up at 5am and make sure to shower and exercise before they get up."

After giving her day’s initial time to family, she then moved to deal with matters at the Trump Organization, overseeing the conglomerate.

She said: "I wouldn’t have the hubris to tell my father to change his approach. I am his daughter, though, so I will give him feedback, solicited or unsolicited.”

Additionally, Jared Kushner said, “Ivanka excels at everything she puts her mind to — she is an amazing wife, mother, friend, and entrepreneur."