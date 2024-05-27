Tennis star Sania Mirza makes bold statement on women's role

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Instagram/mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is considered as a role model and source of inspiration by many for her talent and accomplishments, has redefined the role of women in the society.



Though the women all over the world have outgrown the societal barriers and done wonders by their work in various fields, society in the South Asian countries still see females in limited roles.

The 37-year-old sportswoman, who has seen the epitome of success and fame owing to her skills and brilliance as a professional tennis player, believes that the women are not just about beauty or their knack in the kitchen.

Being a mother and a celebrity all at the same time, Sania is of the view that women are much more than what society wants them to be.

“Women are not just supposed to look pretty and cook. They are more than that,” she told leading Indian magazine Famina in a recent interview.

The quote was shared by the journal on their official Instagram and reshared by Sania on her Instagram stories.

It may be noted that the Indian tennis ace is mother to six-year-old Izhaan Mirza Malik. Despite having taken retirement from professional tennis, Sania is widely followed for her charismatic personality and sparkling career.