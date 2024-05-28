 
Geo News

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at BottleRock music festival

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted together at the BottleRock Napa Valley food and music festival

By
Web Desk

May 28, 2024

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at BottleRock music festival
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at BottleRock music festival

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were seen dancing together in the VIP section of the audience during Stevie Nicks’ performance that took place at the BottleRock Napa Valley food and music festival.

On May 24, the couple was spotted together in this fan-captured video that was posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The actor and supermodel couple held each other’s hands as they vibed to, Dreams by the sensational band Fleetwood Mac.

Additionally, during the fourth night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert series in Paris which was earlier in the same month, the two lovebirds were also seen together in a private concert box.

They stood up to hype up the singer who performed melodious songs from her album recently released this year on April 19: The Tortured Poets Department.

The NFL star as well as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was also seen sharing the same box as per a video posted on social media.

Gigi Hadid and the Anti-Hero crooner’s friendship dates way back to 2014 when it became public knowledge as they were photographed at an Oscars afterparty together, the duo has vacationed together too and has even been spotted together frequently ever since.

Richard M. Sherman, renowned Disney songwriter breathes his last at 95
Richard M. Sherman, renowned Disney songwriter breathes his last at 95
Prince Harry playing a game of twister with his relationships
Prince Harry playing a game of twister with his relationships
David Harbor 'controls' wife Lily Allen's phone for THIS reason
David Harbor 'controls' wife Lily Allen's phone for THIS reason
Justin, Hailey Bieber trying to 'forget the past' amid pregnancy
Justin, Hailey Bieber trying to 'forget the past' amid pregnancy
Paris Hilton reveals ‘strict' parenting plans
Paris Hilton reveals ‘strict' parenting plans
Meghan Markle detests Prince Harry's life and pals
Meghan Markle detests Prince Harry's life and pals
Prince Harry seeing Buckingham Palace changing its direction
Prince Harry seeing Buckingham Palace changing its direction
King Charles 'bruised' by Prince Harry's statement over meeting in UK
King Charles 'bruised' by Prince Harry's statement over meeting in UK
Meghan Markle to use Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for publicity?
Meghan Markle to use Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for publicity?
Britney Spears shares proof of 'heartbreaking' incident: 'I'm scared'
Britney Spears shares proof of 'heartbreaking' incident: 'I'm scared'
Prince Harry's reaction on losing military role to Prince William revealed
Prince Harry's reaction on losing military role to Prince William revealed
Prince Harry bashed for stage managing everything to suit him
Prince Harry bashed for stage managing everything to suit him