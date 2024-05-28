Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at BottleRock music festival

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were seen dancing together in the VIP section of the audience during Stevie Nicks’ performance that took place at the BottleRock Napa Valley food and music festival.

On May 24, the couple was spotted together in this fan-captured video that was posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The actor and supermodel couple held each other’s hands as they vibed to, Dreams by the sensational band Fleetwood Mac.

Additionally, during the fourth night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert series in Paris which was earlier in the same month, the two lovebirds were also seen together in a private concert box.

They stood up to hype up the singer who performed melodious songs from her album recently released this year on April 19: The Tortured Poets Department.

The NFL star as well as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was also seen sharing the same box as per a video posted on social media.

Gigi Hadid and the Anti-Hero crooner’s friendship dates way back to 2014 when it became public knowledge as they were photographed at an Oscars afterparty together, the duo has vacationed together too and has even been spotted together frequently ever since.