Where did Mukesh Ambani's clan live before Antilia?

Asia's richest man and his wife Nita Ambani moved to Antilia in Mumbai in 2011 with their family

May 28, 2024

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani moved to their current residence, Antilia, in 2011.

But where did they live before moving into their 27-storey tower standing in the heart of one of the most expensive neighbourhoods in Mumbai?

According to Yahoo, the billionaire and his family shared their home with his younger brother, Anil Ambani, with whom he had a public falling out after his father Dhirubhai Ambani’s death in 2002.

The Reliance empire was split down the middle.

Over the last 22 years, while Mukesh has become one of the richest people in the world, Anil's wealth has gone down considerably, taking him from being a billionaire to a millionaire.

The two brothers lived together in the Ambanis' building, called Sea Wind, with their mother Kokilaben, who continues to live there.

Unlike Antilia, Sea Wind is a more modest building, which stands considerably high with 19 stories, in Cuffe Parade in the southernmost tip of Mumbai. 

Where did Mukesh Ambanis clan live before Antilia?
Ambani brothers lived in building called Sea Wind with their mother. — Instagram/@nita_ambani77

It is not entirely clear when the Ambanis moved here, but Sea Wind was the Ambani residence for quite a long time.

It doesn’t have any of the trappings of the new ultramodern home of Mukesh Ambani and his family but it is a considerably large place. 

Each member of the family had a sprawling floor all to themselves, including the kids but it pales in comparison to the luxurious Antilia. There are no high speed elevators, no rooms spitting snowflakes and certainly not enough garage space for 168 cars.

Today, Anil Ambani and his family live in Sea Wind. It is also where Kokilaben has chosen to stay over moving into Antilia.

