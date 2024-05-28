 
Unexpected leisure activities of tech titans like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg

May 28, 2024

This is how tech billionaires spend their free time. — Reuters/Files

Tech leaders like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Tim Cook, among others, always have something up their sleeves for their customers.

Whether its artificial intelligence or a new feature, they are always busy exploring ways to improve their customers' experience with their peoducts.

But what do these tech titans do when they do get some down time?

Here's everything you need to know.

Mark Zuckerberg

The Meta CEO made it quite clear that he is a big fan of mixed martial arts (MMA) when he challenged Tesla CEO Elon Musk to a match last year.

The 40-year-old tech billionaire has been spectator and a participant in combat sport. Additionally, he also like extreme sports, recreational aviation and is proficient at playing guitar.

Elon Musk

Musk, 52, is an avid gamer, according to Business Today.

According to Walter Isaacson, the author of Musk's biography, the tech billionaire also loved to do magic tricks and hypnosis back in his childhood days.

He revealed that once he hypnotised his sister Tosca into believing she was a dog.

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook spends free time on adventures. — Reuters/File

Apple CEO enjoys cycling, hiking, and rock climbing in his free time.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Cook tends to read a lot of books in his free time as well. He reads books ranging from fantasy and sci-fi novels to biographies and strcutural engineering.

Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder like collecting luxury cars particularly Porshce cars.

His first big purchase after the success of Microsoft was a Porsche 911 suoercar in 1979. His estate in Medina, Washington, features a 20-car garage as well.

