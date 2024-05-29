Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio: Inside ‘secret rivalry’ between Hollywood megastars

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred together in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, have reportedly drifted apart and now view each other as rivals.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Hollywood superstars have no plans to work together again and are competing for the same scripts, directors, and investments.

Speaking with the publication, a source revealed that the Fight Club alum and the Titanic star have ghosted each other since working together in the 2019 comedy-drama film.

“They have zero plans to work together again and see Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood as a one-off,” the tipster spilt. “They are back to being quite sharp competitors with each other.”

“They’re going after the same scripts and the same directors and there’s a ton of overlap,” they continued. “Plus, their companies are similarly structured, but Brad’s Plan B has seen a massive influx of investment that hasn’t materialized for Leo’s company, Appian Way, just yet. He’s working toward that and deserves that kind of windfall, but he hasn’t sealed a deal yet.”

The source went on to add that Pitt has the upper hand with “big directors,” including Quentin Tarantino, who prefers working with him over DiCaprio.

Pitt has also “monopolized” his relationship with David Fincher, making it unlikely for Leo to collaborate with him, the source further added.

Before concluding, the source shared how the actors, who started their careers with the same 80s sitcom, Growing Pains, have now gone from being friends to fierce rivals in the industry.