Reason why Melania Trump missed Donald Trump's hush money trial

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

This is why Melania Trump did not show up in Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York.

Former US president Donald Trump witnessed the concluding arguments from his side Tuesday as the hush money trial is reaching its conclusion.

During the hearings, former first lady Melania Trump was nowhere to be seen alongside her husband, as the Republican was mostly accompanied by his sons or legal team.

Stephanie Grisham, who had been an erstwhile White House Press Secretary, told CNN Tuesday that the reason Melania did not appear in hush money trial is because she was "thinking of her own optics."

"This family is really focused on optics. They’re always focused on optics," she said.

Other family members of the 77-year-old have attended the hush money trial except for his 53-year-old wife and 42-year-old daughter Ivanka Trump.

"But you know, I think that Melania and Ivanka are both thinking of their own optics, and they haven’t been here the whole time. And I’m just not sure showing up now would do anything but cause more speculation," the former aide of Melania said.

Grisham believed that Melania would not show up to court even upon being asked by Trump.

"I would be absolutely floored if she showed up. There’s just no way and again, she hasn’t shown up this whole time now. And so, in her mind, I think she would think that she was caving or even look weak to suddenly show up," she said.

