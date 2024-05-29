 
Donald Trump breaks silence amid jury deliberation

It’s a disgrace and I mean that Mother Teresa could not beat those charges, says former president

May 29, 2024

Donald Trump speaks to media after jury started deliberation. — AFP

Former US President Donald Trump criticised the prosecutors of the hush money trial, as a jury of 12 members in New York City commenced deliberations Wednesday.

The deliberations came a day after Trump’s side presented their concluding remarks in which the Republican’s team maintained that Michael Cohen’s testimony was a lie and that the former president was innocent.

While speaking to the media, Donald Trump said Wednesday: "Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged. The whole country’s a mess between the borders and fake elections and you have a trial like this where the judge is so conflicted he can’t breathe."

The 77-year-old said: "It’s a disgrace. And I mean that. Mother Teresa could not beat those charges. But we’ll see. We’ll see how we do."

According to strategists, quoted by The Hill, said: "It is to Trump’s benefit to create a narrative that the case is stacked against him, lowering the bar in the event he is convicted or allowing him to declare victory against a rigged system in the event he is found not guilty."

"So I’ll stay around here. This is five weeks and five weeks of really essentially not campaigning, although I took a big lead in the polls over the last few weeks," he said.

"Something is going on. Because I think the people of this country see that this is a rigged deal."

The business mogul is facing 34 criminal charges in the hush money case which alleged that Trump had paid 130,000 to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

