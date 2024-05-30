Prince Harry forcing friends to choose him or the future King of England

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for trying to force friends to choose either him or Prince William.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond made these observations during her interview with OK!

She believes the Duke’s bid not to attend the Duke of Westminster’s wedding must be a very “grim reality” in his mind.

Hence, she believes, “This will be another pinch point for Harry.”

The expert also noted, “You do have to wonder whether he realised that by walking away from his Royal life, he was alienating himself from pretty much everyone and everything he had known in the UK.”

Not to mention, Ms Bond also hit back and said, “You can’t ask your friends to choose between yourself and your brother – especially when your brother is a future King. It’s very sad.”

And “it’s very awkward for people like the Duke of Westminster who have been very good and close friends with both William and Harry for many years. But, as with divorces, choices have to be made and they are always difficult.”

All in all, “The wedding will be another graphic illustration that Harry‘s life is now elsewhere and we really shouldn’t expect to see him at any gatherings of the Royal family or their friends. That time has passed,” Ms Bond also added before signing off.