Is Barron Trump autistic?

Barron Trump is the youngest son of the former US president Donald Trump and Melania Trump, and he recently graduated from the Oxbridge Academy, in Palm Beach Florida, where his parents were also in attendance.

The 18-year-old Barron remains away from the public eye as once Donald Trump told NBC News that Melania is very concerned about raising their son.

According to speculations, also mentioned by an organisation Cross River Therapy, which states: "There has been speculation about whether Barron Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump, has autism. However, such speculation is not based on any official confirmation or public statement from Barron or his family."

"Some rumors about Barron being autistic were based on observing his behavior during public events, but without actual confirmation from his family or professionals, these speculations remain unverified."

The rumours stemmed at the time when his 77-year-old father was bidding for the White House.

Responding to such claims, Barron Trump's father denied his son having any such condition and has labeled them "disgraceful" and "fake news", in an interview with Fox News in 2017.

According to The Wrap, Melania Trump in 2016 threatened to sue a YouTube user who suggested that Barron was autistic.

The man later deleted the video and apologised.

What is Autism?



Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that poses challenges to an individual in social relationships and communication.

This condition varies per the individual, which can also influence behaviours, thinking and problem-solving.