Naomi Watts gushes about favorite memories with late ‘Feud’ costar Treat Williams

Naomi reminisces over the things she learned from her late costar Treat Williams



During the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans FYC Event in West Hollywood on Wednesday, May 29, the 55-year-old actress talked about her time working with Williams exclusively with the People magazine.

“He was filled with gratitude,” she told the outlet. “I feel the gratitude in my 50s to have my hands on that kind of material with such a dynamic woman. He felt it. He had a birthday on set. I think he turned 71, and he just kept saying, ‘I can't believe I've got this. This is unbelievable.’ "

“So the gratitude and the joy that he felt sinking his teeth into this delicious material ... which we had moments where it was big rows that were filled with horrific insults and all kinds of things,” the British actress summoned back.

While recalling her character’s dismal scene Watts said, “But then we would have, when Babe is getting closer to the end of her life, these wonderfully bonding scenes, and he would just break down.”

She expressed her sadness over his absence saying, “I'm just heartbroken that he's not able to witness the adoration with what he gave.”

It is pertinent to mention that William passed away at the age of 71 in a fatal motorcycle accident.