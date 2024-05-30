Kylian Mbappe reveals his excitement after leaving PSG

French forward Kylian Mbappe excited to leave PSG. — AFP

French forward Kylian Mbappe is very excited about advancing his career with another football club after leaving Paris Saint Germain.

The 25-year-old said that he "can't wait" to enter into an agreement with another football club, without revealing his choice, according to ESPN, as reports have emerged about Mbappe joining Real Madrid.

While talking to CNN Sport, Kylian Mbappe said: "It's going to be an amazing experience and I can't wait to be in my new club. I will leave my country [for another league] for the first time.”

The Golden Boot winner said: "I want to win trophies... When you speak about football, [it's about] winning trophies, being with new teammates. Now, I have my contract with PSG ... Everybody knows that it's soon finishing and we're going to see what happens."

The European Player of the Year was very close to joining Real Madrid two years ago but signed a contract with the Ligue 1 club which does not regret.

"It was more than just staying at PSG," he said, adding "it was the World Cup in Qatar. It was many things around these things. It was a big decision, difficult decision ... but I don't regret anything.

"Of course, in a career, you have to take difficult decisions and it's what I did, but I became the all-time top scorer with PSG. I just want to remember the best things ... It was not an easy situation and I wish nobody to live that."

Mbappe will soon be playing with the French squad for the Euro 2024 in Germany.