Photo: Demi Moore confesses suffering from 'Imposter Syndrome'

Demi Moore got candid about doubting her abilities and suffering from 'Imposter Syndrome.'



In her latest confessional at the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans FYC Event, Demi Moore revealed that she faced imposter syndrome during her career as well.

During this chat, she disclosed about her role as Ann Woodward in the super hit show, "I don't think it would've been the same experience [five years ago] because I don't think that I was holding myself or others or life in the same way."

Elaborating further on why she used to question her acting skills, the 61-year-old said, "I think that there was a period of time where I really wasn't sure this is what I should be doing. Was I good enough? Is this really where I belonged?”

“And then I thought about it was this kind of like a song that would feel like it was never finished if I didn't step out and take the risk," she continued.

She also detailed how she overcome this insecurity by telling the event moderator Ryan Murphy, "It just meant shifting my energy. And just as things happen when we put out an intention, you have to see what comes back from that.”

“And I was off making the movie that just premiered at Cannes. And you made that call and you said, 'Please tell her not to talk herself out of it before we even get on the phone.' And I realized even before we got on the call that whatever this was, I was just going to say yes. And I just trusted that it was exactly where I needed to be," she maintained before kicking off a new topic.