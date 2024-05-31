Can Donald Trump still run for president after conviction?

Former US President Donald Trump's gestures following the announcement of the verdict of his criminal trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, outside Trump Tower, in New York City, US May 30, 2024. — Reuters

Is it possible for former president Donald Trump to run for president in 2024, especially after his conviction in the hush money case on Wednesday?

Legal experts affirm that Trump can still take part in the election for the White House office.

The 77-year-old former president was found guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business records in the hush money trial. Donald Trump has become the first former president of the US to run for president as a felon.

According to the US Constitution, a presidential candidate must be at least 35 years old, a “natural born” citizen, and have resided in the US for at least 14 years. There are no restrictions barring individuals with criminal records from running.

However, voter sentiment could play a major role in this election. At least 53% of swing state voters will not vote for Trump if he were convicted, a Bloomberg poll revealed.

Another poll by Quinnipiac University indicated that 6% of Trump’s supporters might reconsider their vote. This can be a make-or-break for Donald Trump.

According to the court order, Trump will remain free and is scheduled to return to court on July 11 for sentencing. However, he plans to appeal his conviction. The lengthy appeal process could extend beyond the November election, according to the legal minds.

But, Trump will face considerable challenges and uncertainties in his campaign.