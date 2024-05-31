Terri Irwin explains why she couldn't imagine moving on after Steve's death

Terri Irwin is adamant that no one could compare to her unmatched bond with her late husband Steve Irwin.

"I totally got my happily ever after," Us Weekly quoted Terri in an article published on Thursday.

The Crocodile Hunter cohost fondly reminisced her 14 years of marriage with her late husband who died at age 44 in 2006 while filming the Great Barrier Reef.

“I had the best marriage in the whole world for 14 years, and I’m very comfortable with the person I see in the mirror,” she said. “So I’m okay to be on my own now. And I’m lonely for Steve, but I’m not a lonely person, so I’m very lucky,” she told the outlet.

Terri, 59, also explained why she couldn't imagine being with someone else despite Steve's demise.

“And while there are a lot of wonderful men in the world, can you see another Steve Irwin? I just can’t. I’d be like, ‘I love that you’re a librarian and the Dewey Decimal System is cool, but I got to go jump a crocodile and do that.’ Forget that,” she said.

However, she clarified that she would still like to help others find their signifant other.

“I do like the show,” she said, referring to The Golden Bachelor but made it apparant that she’d prefer to join as a producer rather than a contestant.

The American-Australian conservationist added that if Steve were here today, he would be 'very proud' of the work she and their children have done in his honour.

Terri, who mothers their two children, Bindi, 25, and Robert, 20, also recalled Steve's motivation behind wanting to start a family.

“[One day] he came in and he goes, ‘We have to have children. Who are we going to leave this all to? We have to have children.’ And I go, ‘Just because you have kids, doesn’t mean they’re going to be interested in what you’re doing.’ And he goes, ‘No, we’re having children and they’re going to love wildlife and conservation.’”