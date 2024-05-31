 
Geo News

Terri Irwin explains why she couldn't imagine moving on after Steve's death

The Crocodile Hunter cohost Terri Irwin pays tribute to her 14 years of marriage in a recent interview

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Terri Irwin explains why she couldnt imagine moving on after Steves death
Terri Irwin explains why she couldn't imagine moving on after Steve's death

Terri Irwin is adamant that no one could compare to her unmatched bond with her late husband Steve Irwin.

"I totally got my happily ever after," Us Weekly quoted Terri in an article published on Thursday.

The Crocodile Hunter cohost fondly reminisced her 14 years of marriage with her late husband who died at age 44 in 2006 while filming the Great Barrier Reef.

“I had the best marriage in the whole world for 14 years, and I’m very comfortable with the person I see in the mirror,” she said. “So I’m okay to be on my own now. And I’m lonely for Steve, but I’m not a lonely person, so I’m very lucky,” she told the outlet.

Terri, 59, also explained why she couldn't imagine being with someone else despite Steve's demise.

“And while there are a lot of wonderful men in the world, can you see another Steve Irwin? I just can’t. I’d be like, ‘I love that you’re a librarian and the Dewey Decimal System is cool, but I got to go jump a crocodile and do that.’ Forget that,” she said.

However, she clarified that she would still like to help others find their signifant other.

“I do like the show,” she said, referring to The Golden Bachelor but made it apparant that she’d prefer to join as a producer rather than a contestant.

The American-Australian conservationist added that if Steve were here today, he would be 'very proud' of the work she and their children have done in his honour.

Terri, who mothers their two children, Bindi, 25, and Robert, 20, also recalled Steve's motivation behind wanting to start a family.

“[One day] he came in and he goes, ‘We have to have children. Who are we going to leave this all to? We have to have children.’ And I go, ‘Just because you have kids, doesn’t mean they’re going to be interested in what you’re doing.’ And he goes, ‘No, we’re having children and they’re going to love wildlife and conservation.’”

Sofia Vergara begs pardon for donning sneakers after knee surgery
Sofia Vergara begs pardon for donning sneakers after knee surgery
Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals 'baby' plan with beau Ken Urker
Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals 'baby' plan with beau Ken Urker
Angelina Jolie, Vivienne attend opening night of 'Reefer Madness: The Musical'
Angelina Jolie, Vivienne attend opening night of 'Reefer Madness: The Musical'
Christine Baumgartner finds 'new love' after Kevin Costner divorce
Christine Baumgartner finds 'new love' after Kevin Costner divorce
Ben Affleck's struggles with addiction lead to separation from Jennifer Lopez?
Ben Affleck's struggles with addiction lead to separation from Jennifer Lopez?
Sin City makes Britney Spears over the moon
Sin City makes Britney Spears over the moon
Nicki Minaj sees conspiracy behind arrest
Nicki Minaj sees conspiracy behind arrest
Brad Pitt's favourite kid legally disowned him
Brad Pitt's favourite kid legally disowned him
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny's romance is going great after 'short break'
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny's romance is going great after 'short break'
Chris Hemsworth to 'join' big crossover film
Chris Hemsworth to 'join' big crossover film
Lenny Kravitz teases collaboration with daughter Zoë Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz teases collaboration with daughter Zoë Kravitz
Jennifer Lopez attention lust drives Ben Affleck away?
Jennifer Lopez attention lust drives Ben Affleck away?