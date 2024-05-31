Ivanka breaks silence after Donald Trump's conviction

Ivanka Trump makes first statement after Donald Trump's conviction. — Reuters

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US president Donald Trump, revealed her feelings for her father Thursday after the Republican was convicted in hush money trial.

A 12-member jury declared Donald Trump a convicted felon in all 34 counts that alleged he falsified business records to pay 130,000 to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The verdict marked a historic event in the US history, as it was the first time a former president had been found guilty.

While expressing solidarity and attachment, Ivanka Trump released a picture on her Instagram account showing her childhood self with Trump. The 42-year-old wrote: "Love you dad."

Ivanka Trump served as senior White House Advisor under Donald Trump. — Instagram/@ivankatrump

Judge Juan Merchan set a date of July 11 for sentencing which may be prison time or probation.

Legal experts have maintained that the 77-year-old can still run for the Oval Office.

Trump while talking to reporters after the jury's decision called the verdict a "disgrace" and said the "real verdict" will come during the presidential election on November 5.

On his Instagram post, President Joe Biden wrote: "There’s only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box."

