Ivanka breaks silence after Donald Trump's conviction

Verdict marks unprecedented event in US history as it was first time that ex president was found guilty

May 31, 2024

Ivanka Trump makes first statement after Donald Trump's conviction. — Reuters

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US president Donald Trump, revealed her feelings for her father Thursday after the Republican was convicted in hush money trial.

A 12-member jury declared Donald Trump a convicted felon in all 34 counts that alleged he falsified business records to pay 130,000 to Stormy Daniels in 2016. 

The verdict marked a historic event in the US history, as it was the first time a former president had been found guilty.

While expressing solidarity and attachment, Ivanka Trump released a picture on her Instagram account showing her childhood self with Trump. The 42-year-old wrote: "Love you dad."

Ivanka Trump served as senior White House Advisor under Donald Trump. — Instagram/@ivankatrump

Judge Juan Merchan set a date of July 11 for sentencing which may be prison time or probation.

Legal experts have maintained that the 77-year-old can still run for the Oval Office. 

Trump while talking to reporters after the jury's decision called the verdict a "disgrace" and said the "real verdict" will come during the presidential election on November 5. 

On his Instagram post, President Joe Biden wrote: "There’s only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box."

