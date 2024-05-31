Spice Girls on the brink of another feud? Leaked messages spark ‘fury'

Spice Girls may or may not overlook these old leaked messages

Three Spice Girls members have been left “furious” after some unflattering past messages were revealed as part of a defamation case.

The email conversation is said to be between Mel B, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton, who had a fall out with Victoria Beckham and Mel C.

According to The Sun, Mel B told Emma and Geri that “'charity doesn't pay the bills,” while the trio discussed a reunion gig. Geri then replied that she “hopes nobody ever hacks your texts,” with Mel asking, “Why? My texts are fine.”

“Like I said charity doesn't pay the bills everyone knows that,” she reiterated.

The trio also planned a comeback without Victoria and Mel C and even had lawyers ready in cas Posh Spice tried to stop them.

The email conversation includes messages about Victoria’s behaviour at Viva Forever! West End musical premiere on December 11, 2012.

The fashion designer was 15 minutes late for the curtain call of the West End musical, and when she arrived she opted to sit with her husband David and their kids.

Per an insider who dished to the publication, “This is highly embarrassing for the girls as it doesn't exactly chime with their core messages. But obviously it was a fair few years ago now and they've all kissed and made up since then.”

“Just look at how happy they were together celebrating Victoria's 50th birthday back in April, belting out their greatest hits together after a few drinks. The hatchet is well and truly buried,” they said.