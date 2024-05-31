 
Geo News

Spice Girls on the brink of another feud? Leaked messages spark ‘fury'

Spice Girls may or may not overlook these old leaked messages

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Spice Girls on the brink of another feud? Leaked messages spark ‘fury
Spice Girls may or may not overlook these old leaked messages 

Three Spice Girls members have been left “furious” after some unflattering past messages were revealed as part of a defamation case.

The email conversation is said to be between Mel B, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton, who had a fall out with Victoria Beckham and Mel C.

According to The Sun, Mel B told Emma and Geri that “'charity doesn't pay the bills,” while the trio discussed a reunion gig. Geri then replied that she “hopes nobody ever hacks your texts,” with Mel asking, “Why? My texts are fine.”

“Like I said charity doesn't pay the bills everyone knows that,” she reiterated.

The trio also planned a comeback without Victoria and Mel C and even had lawyers ready in cas Posh Spice tried to stop them.

The email conversation includes messages about Victoria’s behaviour at Viva Forever! West End musical premiere on December 11, 2012.

The fashion designer was 15 minutes late for the curtain call of the West End musical, and when she arrived she opted to sit with her husband David and their kids.

Per an insider who dished to the publication, “This is highly embarrassing for the girls as it doesn't exactly chime with their core messages. But obviously it was a fair few years ago now and they've all kissed and made up since then.”

“Just look at how happy they were together celebrating Victoria's 50th birthday back in April, belting out their greatest hits together after a few drinks. The hatchet is well and truly buried,” they said. 

Robert De Niro makes big political statement: 'It makes me more angry'
Robert De Niro makes big political statement: 'It makes me more angry'
Prince Harry drops major hint on second memoir
Prince Harry drops major hint on second memoir
Lenny Kravitz spills the beans on his workout regime
Lenny Kravitz spills the beans on his workout regime
Kelly Clarkson's ‘jittery' and ‘shaky' behavior worries pals
Kelly Clarkson's ‘jittery' and ‘shaky' behavior worries pals
Meghan Markle receives strong warning amid third baby plans
Meghan Markle receives strong warning amid third baby plans
Prince Harry waiting for William to become King before making major move?
Prince Harry waiting for William to become King before making major move?
Why Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's ‘chemistry' isn't enough to save marriage
Why Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's ‘chemistry' isn't enough to save marriage
Prince William, Kate Middleton must leave Royal family as they don't work ‘enough'
Prince William, Kate Middleton must leave Royal family as they don't work ‘enough'
Will Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis attend Trooping the Colour?
Will Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis attend Trooping the Colour?
Royal expert reacts as palace reveals Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour plans
Royal expert reacts as palace reveals Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour plans
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing a lose-lose situation possibly away from Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing a lose-lose situation possibly away from Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton plans big move defying doctors' advice amid cancer
Kate Middleton plans big move defying doctors' advice amid cancer