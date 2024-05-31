 
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's marriage after Britney Spears memoir: Report

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were faced with fresh hell when Britney Spears released 'The Woman In Me' last year

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are going strong after the *NSYNC frontman’s ex Britney Spears mentioned him in her bombshell memoir.

Justin and the Sinner actress, who share sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, faced a fresh scandal last year when his ex Britney Spears released her explosive memoir The Woman In Me.

The Piece of Me hitmaker alleged that she had an abortion when she was with the Mirrors singer and that she wasn’t the only one who cheated in their relationship.

The memoir reportedly "brought up more of Jessica’s trust issues,” with her husband.

"Nobody wants a divorce," the source added at the time. "Justin and Jessica have two great kids, and they’d love to make it work — it just may be too late."

Justin and Jessica, who tied the knot 14 years ago, have had their share of ups and downs, especially after the singer’s 2019 scandal with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright.

However, a tipster says the couple is stronger than ever following the scandals. “There were some very trying times, but they put in the work and came out of it stronger than ever,” the mole told Life & Style magazine.

The source said "Justin has proven himself," adding, "He's earned Jessica's trust and become a better man, husband and father."

