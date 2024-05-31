Megan Thee Stallion remembers 'tough and hardworking' mother

Megan Thee Stallion revealed how prioritizing her mental health have changed things for her lately.

The Not My Fault rapper also expressed her wish regarding how she wanted her mom to have done the same before her demise, to L’Officiel for their recent cover story.

She was protected from financial struggles throughout her upbringing by her mother and grandmothers who she described to be “tough and hardworking”.

Regarding them, Megan stated, "I didn't really understand where we were financially because they just made everything look so good.”

The 29-year-old also said that the women in her life made everything look “easy”.

In light of her desire for her now deceased mother, Megan added, "I wish she would've talked to a therapist or something. I wish she could have been able to talk to somebody to just lessen that load or however she was feeling," the Captain Hook hitmaker said.

Megan Thee Stallion’s mother, Holly Thomas, passed away from brain cancer back in 2019 in March.

Remembering her while receiving the 2021 Glamour Woman of the Year Award, the star expressed her feelings by thanking her mother and saying that she was her “everything”, and that she knows that she’s “proud” of her.