King Charles leaves Prince Andrew with one last option

King Charles has reached his breaking point in dealing with his ‘disgraced’ brother Prince Andrew over the issue of the Royal Lodge.



According to latest reports, the monarch has threatened to cut ties with the Duke of York if he does not leave the Royal Lodge and move into the Frogmore Cottage, whose previous residents were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, Andrew has been testing Charles’ patience by persistently refusing to vacant the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor, reported The Times.

As per the report, while Andrew holds a long-term lease on Royal Lodge, Charles controls the royal household's finances and could cut off funding, leaving Andrew struggling to afford the property's hefty annual maintenance costs.

An insider close to the situation revealed, "The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge."



They said that Andrew is "taking longer than desirable" to "recognise the reality of the situation,” adding that he has shown no signs of budging so far.

Furthermore, a friend of Andrew told the publication that the Duke is likely to "dig in" if the stand-off continues, before noting that he has already enjoyed a "stay of execution" after his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed of cancer.