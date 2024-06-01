Elon Musk looks forward to pre-election town hall on X with Donald Trump

Donald Trump to join pre-election town hall livestream on ELon Musk's X. — Reuters/Files

Elon Musk's social media platform X will be hosting "town hall" meetings with Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate ahead of the country's November elections.

The town hall livestream will also feature independent candidate Robert F Kennedy.

This move comes as Musk, 52, appears to be warming up to Trump, 77, who is reportedly considering the Tesla CEO for a role in the White House if re-elected, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week.

The social media platform owner seems to be looking forward to the events as he revealed in a post on X that the events "will be interesting".

He did not unveil any further details about when the events will be held.

Additionally, President Joe Biden, who is the Democrat presidential candidate, was also extended an invitation, but a source close to his campaign said that he will not participate.

Since Musk, who is once again the richest person in the world, acquired Twitter in 2022, the platform has shifted to a right-leaning stance, reactivating accounts of right-wing conspiracy theorists and Trump, AFP reported.

The platform has attempted to attract conservative politicians, hosting a "Question and Answer" when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his presidential candidacy.

Still, the South African-born tech guru has said he will not give his financial support to either Trump or Biden in this year's election.