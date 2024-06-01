 
Geo News

Elon Musk looks forward to pre-election town hall on X with Donald Trump

Owner of X has not revealed any further details about when exactly the online town hall events will be held

By
Web Desk

June 01, 2024

Elon Musk looks forward to pre-election town hall on X with Donald Trump
Donald Trump to join pre-election town hall livestream on ELon Musk's X. — Reuters/Files

Elon Musk's social media platform X will be hosting "town hall" meetings with Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate ahead of the country's November elections.

The town hall livestream will also feature independent candidate Robert F Kennedy.

This move comes as Musk, 52, appears to be warming up to Trump, 77, who is reportedly considering the Tesla CEO for a role in the White House if re-elected, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week.

The social media platform owner seems to be looking forward to the events as he revealed in a post on X that the events "will be interesting".

He did not unveil any further details about when the events will be held.

Additionally, President Joe Biden, who is the Democrat presidential candidate, was also extended an invitation, but a source close to his campaign said that he will not participate.

Since Musk, who is once again the richest person in the world, acquired Twitter in 2022, the platform has shifted to a right-leaning stance, reactivating accounts of right-wing conspiracy theorists and Trump, AFP reported.

The platform has attempted to attract conservative politicians, hosting a "Question and Answer" when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his presidential candidacy.

Still, the South African-born tech guru has said he will not give his financial support to either Trump or Biden in this year's election.

Michelle Obama loses her 'rock' as mom Marian Robinson dies at 86
Michelle Obama loses her 'rock' as mom Marian Robinson dies at 86
Dubai Gaming Visa : How to apply and who is eligible?
Dubai Gaming Visa : How to apply and who is eligible?
Neom: Saudi Arabia taps Jordan to explore joint ventures near megacity
Neom: Saudi Arabia taps Jordan to explore joint ventures near megacity
74 dead as heatwave takes heavy toll on India
74 dead as heatwave takes heavy toll on India
India votes in final phase of elections as both Modi, Rahul Gandhi eye victory
India votes in final phase of elections as both Modi, Rahul Gandhi eye victory
South Africa polls: Coalition talks on horizon as Nelson Mandela's ANC loses majority
South Africa polls: Coalition talks on horizon as Nelson Mandela's ANC loses majority
India heatwave claims over 30 lives, including election officials
India heatwave claims over 30 lives, including election officials
Melania Trump, Barron Trump in New York City to comfort convicted Donald Trump
Melania Trump, Barron Trump in New York City to comfort convicted Donald Trump
Ivanka breaks silence after Donald Trump's conviction
Ivanka breaks silence after Donald Trump's conviction
What's Joe Biden's election strategy after Donald Trump's conviction?
What's Joe Biden's election strategy after Donald Trump's conviction?
Can Donald Trump still run for president after conviction?
Can Donald Trump still run for president after conviction?
Will gag order against Donald Trump be lifted?
Will gag order against Donald Trump be lifted?