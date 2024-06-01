 
Geo News

Neom: Saudi Arabia taps Jordan to explore joint ventures near megacity

Saudi Arabia's $1.5 trillion ultra-modern megacity project to expand into Jordanian side

By
Web Desk

June 01, 2024

Neom: Saudi Arabia taps Jordan to explore joint ventures near megacity
Saudi Arabia to establish complementary projects with Jordan near Neom. — Neom

Saudi Arabia and Jordan have recently engaged in discussions to explore the potential opportunities in the northern region of the mega-project, Neom from the Jordanian side.

The Jordanian side of the border offers ports and existing infrastructure that could be readily utilised for projects benefiting both countries and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the wider region, a Pan-Arab newspaper, Asharq Al Awsat, reported.

Chairman of Jordan's Investment Commission Khalid Wazani has emphasised that Neom, a $500 billion project launched by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017, is attracting increased Saudi-Jordanian investments to establish ventures in Aqaba and enhance existing businesses there.

The Jordanian side of Neom includes Aqaba port and Marsa Zayed which are expected to serve as hubs for knowledge exchange and consultations, facilitating the development of projects related to Neom.

In a statement Friday, Wazani underlined the potential positive outcomes, alignment of perspectives, and progress towards the project’s objectives, expected to benefit Saudi Vision 2030 and the region including Egypt and Jordan in the Neom initiative.

He made his remarks after a meeting with member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Securities and Investment Committee at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce Mohammed Al Sayer in Riyadh.

Neom will provide opportunities for development with a total area of 460 km on the banks of the Red Sea and a total area of 26,500 square meters.

Michelle Obama loses her 'rock' as mom Marian Robinson dies at 86
Michelle Obama loses her 'rock' as mom Marian Robinson dies at 86
Dubai Gaming Visa : How to apply and who is eligible?
Dubai Gaming Visa : How to apply and who is eligible?
74 dead as heatwave takes heavy toll on India
74 dead as heatwave takes heavy toll on India
Elon Musk looks forward to pre-election town hall on X with Donald Trump
Elon Musk looks forward to pre-election town hall on X with Donald Trump
India votes in final phase of elections as both Modi, Rahul Gandhi eye victory
India votes in final phase of elections as both Modi, Rahul Gandhi eye victory
South Africa polls: Coalition talks on horizon as Nelson Mandela's ANC loses majority
South Africa polls: Coalition talks on horizon as Nelson Mandela's ANC loses majority
India heatwave claims over 30 lives, including election officials
India heatwave claims over 30 lives, including election officials
Melania Trump, Barron Trump in New York City to comfort convicted Donald Trump
Melania Trump, Barron Trump in New York City to comfort convicted Donald Trump
Ivanka breaks silence after Donald Trump's conviction
Ivanka breaks silence after Donald Trump's conviction
What's Joe Biden's election strategy after Donald Trump's conviction?
What's Joe Biden's election strategy after Donald Trump's conviction?
Can Donald Trump still run for president after conviction?
Can Donald Trump still run for president after conviction?
Will gag order against Donald Trump be lifted?
Will gag order against Donald Trump be lifted?