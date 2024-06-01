Meghan Markle's path to redemption starts with apologizing to her father

Meghan Markle has been showed the path of redemption as royal expert tells her she needs to mend fences with her own ‘sick’ father Thomas Markle before reconciling with the Royal family.



Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Maureen Callahan urged the Duchess of Sussex to swallow her pride and make amends with her estranged father.

She claimed that Meghan’s refusal to reconcile with her own family undermines her efforts to change her strained public image.

"She probably won't listen to the best minds around her,” Callahan said. "This reminds me of our last conversation about Meghan and her inability, for whatever reason, to mend fences with her own sick father.

"I think if she really had any intention of making amends with not just the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales, but with the British people to whom gave her so much goodwill and the wedding.”

The expert went on to add that Meghan needs to “very quietly” make amends with Thomas as “charity begins at home,” adding, “and then you make the slow approach to the royals, whom you have so denigrated and accused of terrible things, while you monetised all these accusations.”

"It can't be that they're so terrible that you want nothing to do with them and you could never step foot in the UK again unless it's a luxury Windsor lounge at Heathrow. You may be overreacting.

"You may have got ahead of your skis a little bit. It's time to get everything right in terms of priorities. The King is very sick. Kate is fighting a battle.”