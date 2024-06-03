 
Geo News

Neom's Trojena poised to be world's first 'vertical' ski village

Saudi Arabia working on major ski resort as it hopes to emerge as host of Winter Olympics to be held in 2030

By
Web Desk

June 03, 2024

Neom's Trojena to be 33 times the size of New York City. — Neom

Neom, Saudi Arabia's $1.5 trillion giga project stands out as a remarkable feat in the realm of the most expensive megalopolis ventures of all time.

Notably, its individual projects, such as Trojena, a year-round ski village nestled amidst the picturesque mountains of the Tabuk region, are worthy of acclaim on their own.

Saudi Arabia's ambitious undertaking with Trojena exceeds expectations and execution as it is 33 times the size of New York City, according to Luxury Launches.

The impressive ski resort, which is currently under construction, has been meticulously planned by the German studio LAVA.

With 36 km of snow year-round, Trojena is poised to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games, and the prestigious 2030 Winter Olympics.

Neoms Trojena poised to be worlds first vertical ski village
Neom's Trojena expected to be completed in 2026. — Neom

While Beijing’s Olympic Green has been repurposed into a residential area post-Olympics, Trojena is set to maintain its status as the ski capital of the Kingdom, going beyond hosting events to establish itseld as a reigning force in the region.

Trojena, which is set to become the world's first "vertical ski village," will feature snowmaking machines and six districts with 450 slope residences, 1,000 hotel rooms, ultra-luxury family and wellness resorts, and a wide range of retail stores and restaurants.

The development is expected to be completed in 2026.

