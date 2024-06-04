Donald Trump is banned

Donald Trump suffers travel restrictions after being a convicted felon. — Reuters

Former US president Donald Trump was convicted last week on all 34 counts of felonies in a hush money case but that is not all for him.

Due to his conviction by the 12-member jury of Manhattan court, Donald Trump has been restricted from travelling to at least 38 countries which could create trouble for his foreign visits, were he to be reelected to the Oval Office.

Countries that prohibit felons from entering their territories include the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

The 77-year-old would not be allowed to enter the G7 summit which is set to be held in 2025 in Canada.

The list also included countries central to US foreign policy issues such as China, Israel, and Mexico.

Despite the laws, governments may bring about an exception for the former president if he is to visit any country on a state-level visit.

Former President George W Bush was detained for driving in a drunk state in 1970. When he became the commander-in-chief, he faced issues with Canada and later applied for a special waiver, which was ultimately granted.

Bush’s crime was decades earlier in his Oval Office, and it was never trialled in court, however, the case with Trump is different and it is difficult to say if his case would be similar to that of Bush.

List of countries where Donald Trump suffers travel restrictions