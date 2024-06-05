Brad Pitt suffers major blow after heartbreaking snub from Shiloh

Brad Pitt suffered a huge blow after acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino decided not to move forward with his next film project, The Movie Critic, as per reports.



The film, which was said to be Tarantino's 10th and final film, was set to star Pitt and was in the advanced stages of pre-production.

However, an insider spilt to In Touch Weekly that the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood director lost confidence in the script and premise, leading to the project's demise.

“Brad Pitt, Sony, everybody was ready to make Tarantino’s next movie The Movie Critic and deals were being drawn up,” the insider said.

“Budgets were being prepared and the state of California was ready to offer a massive tax credit to make sure the final Tarantino masterpiece would film entirely in the state,” they added.

The source added that the movie was a “huge deal” for Pitt, who has recently suffered major heartbreaks after two of his six kids dropped his name from their monikers.

Revealing why the director shelved the project, they said, “Quentin ultimately lost confidence in the script and the premise as the shoot grew nearer.”

They also revealed that Tarantino, who has been managing living between Los Angeles and Israel with his family, is said to be taking time to focus on his personal life and may revisit the project in the future.

“He’s a dad now, and that changes everything. He’s going to take his time and come up with something else while looking after his family,” the source concluded.