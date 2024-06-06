 
Geo News

Ice Spice drops release date of debut album Y2K

Ice Spice’s debut album is all set to release on July 26, 2024

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Ice Spice drops date of debut album Y2K

Ice Spice gave her fans double good news, her highly anticipated debut album and a world tour are coming!

The 24-year-old rapper took to her social media accounts and announced the release date of her upcoming album Y2K.

The announcement post features her album’s cover artwork which was shot by ‘the goat’ photographer, David LaChapelle.

She captioned her post, “HIIIII >.<, Y2K ☆ THE ALBUM WILL BE DROPPING JULY 26TH !!!!”

Moreover, the Grammy-nominated singer also announced the date for her upcoming tour which will kick off on July 4 in Roskilde, Denmark.

The tour will mark the rapper’s first-ever global tour with shows in Europe, the UK, and cities in US cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, and many more.

In January she revealed during an appearance on Today that her forthcoming album is inspired by her birthdate i.e. January 1, 2000.

While revealing the title of her album at the time, she said, “Yes, there’s going to be an album this year, It’s almost finished, so I’m really excited.”

Jeremy Renner recalls being a worker at makeup store
Jeremy Renner recalls being a worker at makeup store
Kevin Bacon shares hilarious 'Grenade' egg story
Kevin Bacon shares hilarious 'Grenade' egg story
Martin Lawrence reassures 'healthy as hell' being amid sickness rumors
Martin Lawrence reassures 'healthy as hell' being amid sickness rumors
Kelly Ripa confesses frustration over endless battle with gray hair
Kelly Ripa confesses frustration over endless battle with gray hair
Glen Powell gushes over his pet dog's popularity
Glen Powell gushes over his pet dog's popularity
Will Smith still not over infamous Oscar slap incident?
Will Smith still not over infamous Oscar slap incident?
Miley Cyrus 'going nuts' as she misses Liam Hemsworth post divorce: Report
Miley Cyrus 'going nuts' as she misses Liam Hemsworth post divorce: Report
Drew Scott, Linda Phan's major family update
Drew Scott, Linda Phan's major family update
Jennifer Lopez advocates for 'love' amid 'Atlas' movie success
Jennifer Lopez advocates for 'love' amid 'Atlas' movie success
Travis Kelce recalls White House guards were 'authorized to tase' him
Travis Kelce recalls White House guards were 'authorized to tase' him
Ozzy Osbourne's daughter reveals cancer scares
Ozzy Osbourne's daughter reveals cancer scares
MrBeast sparks frenzy over IShowSpeed collaboration
MrBeast sparks frenzy over IShowSpeed collaboration