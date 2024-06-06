Ice Spice drops release date of debut album Y2K

Ice Spice drops date of debut album Y2K

Ice Spice gave her fans double good news, her highly anticipated debut album and a world tour are coming!



The 24-year-old rapper took to her social media accounts and announced the release date of her upcoming album Y2K.

The announcement post features her album’s cover artwork which was shot by ‘the goat’ photographer, David LaChapelle.

She captioned her post, “HIIIII >.<, Y2K ☆ THE ALBUM WILL BE DROPPING JULY 26TH !!!!”

Moreover, the Grammy-nominated singer also announced the date for her upcoming tour which will kick off on July 4 in Roskilde, Denmark.

The tour will mark the rapper’s first-ever global tour with shows in Europe, the UK, and cities in US cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, and many more.

In January she revealed during an appearance on Today that her forthcoming album is inspired by her birthdate i.e. January 1, 2000.

While revealing the title of her album at the time, she said, “Yes, there’s going to be an album this year, It’s almost finished, so I’m really excited.”