Khloe Kardashian discloses her paranoia with dating

Khloe Kardashian won't be returning to the dating scene for some time and she's got her reasons.



Khloe, 38, recently revealed her fear with dating as a mother of two children.

"Let's just say I'm dating. I have no idea how you're supposed to date with kids because I'm not bringing you to my home where my kids are, and I'm not going to your home where you're gonna chop me up in your basement and kill me and I'm also not going to a public restaurant or space where people can take pictures and you're gonna be another notch on my belt in the public's eyes. I don't f****** think so," she told Scott Disick in June 6 episode of The Kardashians.

The reality star, however, did clear misconceptions about her long she plans to abstain from romance for.

"You think I'm just gonna be celibate for the rest of my life?" Khloé asked, before noting once more, "I don't want anyone stopping my routine [right now]. I'm comfortable in my rhythm."

During the chat she also shunned any chances of a rebound with her ex partner Tristan Thompson with whom she shares True, 6, and Tatum, 2.

"Oh my god, are you kidding me? This is life, we all gotta grow up and move on... Everyone has been really judgy about how I spend my time because I'm not dating. I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero. Two and a half years is not that crazy!" Khloe reaffirmed as Scott asked of her her chances of getting back with Tristan.

"I do love that it's good for the kids," she continued of living close to her ex and seeing him often. "But now that he's in Cleveland [for the Cavaliers], this is really, really healthy for us 'cause when he was next door, he was always over... he loved the routine and I was like, 'F***.'"

"If he wanted to torture himself, that's on him! You want to see all these men pulling up to my house? That’s your problem," she concluded.